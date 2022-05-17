COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's Zoe Hardy earned all-South Central Athletic Conference East Player of the Year and was named to the first team, and the Hawks' Corey Davis is Coach of the Year, following the regular season.
All-SCAC East first-team also went to Hawks Gabriella Sanchez, Adrienne Berube and Jordon Holso.
Second-team went to College Place's Ireland Stubblefield, Jenna Hill, Alondra Gutierrez and Hollie Christensen.
