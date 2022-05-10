SPOKANE — Andrew Hall pitched a complete-game two-hitter, and helped his cause with three hits, as Walla Walla High picked up a District 8 3A tournament baseball shutout, 8-0, of University here on Tuesday, May 10.
Hall struck out five Titan batters in the shutout.
"You've got to hand it to Andrew, he completely stymied a U-Hi team that, throughout the season, has been averaging 10-12 hits a game," Wa-Hi coach Jason Parsons. "We're very proud of Andrew, he did an outstanding job today."
University held the No. 1 seed out of the Greater Spokane League heading into the game.
"Our defense played well, we obviously swung the sticks today," Parsons said. "It was a complete team effort. We played very well in just about every phase of the game. I'm very, very proud of these kids."
The Blue Devils scored three second-inning runs, added two in the fourth and completed the rout with three more in the seventh.
Wa-Hi had 14 hits in the game, with Brixen Betzler and Tanner Swopes getting two each to follow Hall's three.
The Blue Devils, now assured of a berth in the regional round of the state tournament, next go to Kennewick, which defeated Mount Spokane on Tuesday, for a seeding game at 1 p.m. on Saturday
Parsons said that playing well against Kennewick keeps the Blue Devils' RPI up, which would give them a higher seed.
But he knows that won't be easy.
"Kennewick's a good team," Parsons said. "They beat us twice (this season), but you want to continue playing well to keep your RPI up. We're playing well right now, we're confident. We're going to have to play well to beat them, and of late, we've been playing very well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.