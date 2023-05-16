ENTERPRISE, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's softball rode the arm of Hailey Stallings to a 4-1 victory over Enterprise here on Monday, May 15.
Stallings went the distance in the circle, striking out six Enterprise batters and recording a no-hitter.
Kylie Thornton and Ava Sams each had two of the TigerScots' eight hits.
Weston-McEwen took a 3-1 lead after the second inning, and added a seventh-inning run to secure the victory.
"Solid team defense, stellar pitching, and timely hits gave the TigerScots a win in a rematch against the Enterprise Outlaws," W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. "In their first meeting this season, the Outlaws won a rain-shortened 6-3 victory at Athena. I think avenging our earlier loss makes this win even sweeter for the team.”
The TigerScots next have another non-league game at La Grande on Thursday.
