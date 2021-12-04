SPOKANE — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys basketball team spent the weekend battling a pair of Greater Spokane League schools, Central Valley and Gonzaga Prep, but came out on the short end both times.
The Friday, Dec. 3, non-conference game in the Blue Devil gym saw Central Valley guard Dylan Darling score 46 points to lead the visiting Bears to an 82-65 victory over Wa-Hi.
Darling tallied double figures in each quarter, 10 in the first and fourth, and 13 in both the second and third frames.
The Bears led 19-12 after one quarter and by as many as 20 in period two before the Blue Devils' Dane Gardea keyed a late surge with six points that brought Wa-Hi within 12, 41-29, at halftime.
The Blue Devils (1-2 record) scored the first basket in the second half to make it a 10-point game, 41-31, but got no closer.
Diego Jaques led Wa-Hi with 21 points, Gardea added 16, and Dillon Wasser contributed 15.
Back in action Saturday up here, the Blue Devils fought gallantly for a half of its non-conference game with Greater Spokane League powerhouse Gonzaga Prep.
But the Bullpups imposed their will in the second half, outscoring the Blue Devils 42-26, and went on to a 70-49 victory.
Wa-Hi trailed 12-10 after the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime.
G-Prep had four players in double figures led by the 21 points of acclaimed forward Jayden Stevens. Jackson Floyd added 14 points, Jamil Miller had 13 and Carter Collins 12 for the Bullpups.
Gonzaga Prep collected 32 field goals compared with 18 for the Blue Devils.
Diego Jaques led Wa-Hi with 19 points and Camden McCollaugh scored 11.
The Blue Devils look to regroup before hosting defending Mid-Columbia Conference champion Kamiakin for their league opener next Friday night.
