MILTON-FREEWATER — Walla Walla High School's girls and Pendleton's boys reigned supreme on Friday, April 21, at the annual Carnival of Speed track meet at Shockman Field.
Thirteen teams and an estimated 400 athletes braved windy and overcast weather to post "great performances," said McLoughlin High School coach John Milleson.
The Blue Devils earned 126.33 points on the day while its male counterparts racked up 143.5.
Pendleton (108.67), Baker (99), Enterprise (67) and Weston-McEwen (62) rounded out the top five on the girls side. Baker (117.5), Wa-Hi (104), Weston-McEwen (86), and Imbler (75.5) placed second through fifth, respectively, in the boys competition.
The host Mac-Hi Pioneers were sixth in the boys standings (40.5 points) and eighth on the girls ladder (38).
Wa-Hi girls highlights included the 1-2-3 finish and personal-record times recorded by Stella Billingsley (12 minutes, 8.72 seconds), Ada Velluzzi (12:23.05), and Sarah Auth (12:25.30) in the 3000-meter race.
The Blue Devils had three individual firsts — Kirsten Anderson in the pole vault (nine feet), Lillian White in the discus (105-11), and Lucy Billingsley in the 300 hurdles (53.75, personal record).
Wa-Hi possessed the runner-up in three events — Madee Morehead in the 100 hurdles (17.89) and Lucille Forest in both the long jump (15-1) and triple jump (32-9.5, personal record).
The Tiger Scots had two first-place showings on the day. Lily Lindsey won the high jump (5-0) and teamed up with Brynn Brownie, Kelsey Graham, and Rose White to win the 4x100 relay (53.02).
Mac-Hi and Nixyaawii each had a first-place performer. The Pioneers' Madi Perkins won the javelin (108-9) and Nixyaawii's Mersayus Hart claimed the 400 (1:00.51).
Wa-Hi's boys registered two firsts and four seconds on the way to placing third. Craig Nakonieczny won the pole vault (9-6) and Sy McGuire took the javelin (153-8, personal record).
The Blue Devils' Ian Calhoon was second in the 110 hurdles (16.39) and triple jump (39-2.5, personal record), and teammates Gabriel Coram and Broc Brooks were runners-up in the 3000 (9:55.67) and shot put (48-0.75, personal record), respectively.
Weston-McEwen's Anthony Nix won the triple jump (43-4.5, personal record) and a trio of fellow TigerScots garnered second-place honors — Cameron Reich (200, 24.34), Alex McIntyre (1500, 4:30.51), and Caleb Springer (high jump, 5-8).
The Pioneers had one athlete chalk up a top-two finish. Johnny Koklich achieved it in the 100 (12.15).
"The kids did really well," Wa-Hi coach Ryan Lackey said. "It (was) a really good day and the kids (had) fun."
Though their teams did not sport a top-two finisher, Walla Walla Valley Academy coach Dan Solis and DeSales coach Bowe Ebding were encouraged by their athletes' efforts.
"We (saw) some good things," Solis said. "We saw improvements in the throwing and jumping events. We feel pretty good."
"Our distance kids were the highlight of the day," Ebding said. "This was an opportunity for us to experiment with different things — having some kids in different events. We're excited about the potential this group has."
Friday's event is sure to add another chapter to the rich history of the Carnival of Speed, according to Milleson.
"The kids had great performances and we're happy with that," Milleson said. "Some of the top teams in the state — Imbler (Class 1A), Powder Valley (1A), and Enterprise (2A) — will make an honest run at the state meet.
"No rain. No snow," Milleson said. "All in all, everything ran really well. Our volunteers did a great job."
