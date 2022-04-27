Grace Butler won her singles match for Walla Walla High School's varsity girls tennis team Tuesday, April 26, but the Blue Devils mustered little else in a 6-1 loss to Southridge at the Walla Walla Country Club courts.
“We had a lot of great points and games," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "We just need to be able to group them together to win a set and then the match.
"To a player, they are getting better. The work they are putting in is showing."
The Blue Devils are back at it Thursday when they host Hanford with action scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.
"We are facing some very good teams and learning as we go," Peck said. "I am proud of how each player self-evaluates their progress and stays focused on their development.”
