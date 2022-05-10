MILTON-FREEWATER — Pitcher Aisling Giguiere threw a complete-game, four-hitter Tuesday, May 10, to help McLoughlin High School's softball team post a 5-2 victory over Umatilla in the first game of a non-league doubleheader at Gib Olinger Elementary School.
Giguiere tossed a five-inning, one-hitter in the nightcap that the Pioneers won 10-0.
Avah Carper plated Mac-Hi's first run of game one with a single in the last half of the first.
The Pioneers scored four times in the third. Madi Perkins delivered an RBI single that evened the score at 2-2, and Caity Barnhart provided the coup de gras with a run-tallying triple.
Rylee Herndon scored the second run of the inning when she stole home and Darby Rhoads crossed the plate on a Vikings' error.
Giguiere got the Pioneers on the board in game two with a two-run, first-inning single.
Herndon and Carper doubled the Mac-Hi lead to 4-0 with RBI base knocks in the second.
Kayla Chaney smacked an RBI double in the third. She stroked a single for a run in the fourth that made it 7-0.
Carper drove in the Pioneers' eighth run on a fifth-inning double, Perkins hit an RBI single, and later scored on an error.
"We didn't hit the ball real well the first game, but got the win," Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. "We hit the ball better in the second game and played good defense. Ais pitched really well in the second game."
The Pioneers close out the regular season Friday when it hosts Ontario for a Greater Oregon League twin bill at 3 p.m.
