Washington

Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 50, Mark Morris 16

Archbishop Murphy 27, Fife 17

Arlington 54, Oak Harbor 0

Bremerton 21, Columbia River 6

Burlington-Edison 35, Cedarcrest 7

Cashmere 28, Goldendale 25

Central Valley 21, Lewis and Clark 0

Clackamas, Ore. 38, Camas 30

Cle Elum/Roslyn 28, Vashon Island 6

Columbia (Burbank) 21, Kiona-Benton 14

Columbia (Hunters) 28, Northport 6

Connell 21, Deer Park 6

Dufur, Ore. def. Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, forfeit

Eastlake 17, Rainier Beach 16

Emerald Ridge 43, Edmonds-Woodway 22

Ephrata 33, Quincy 0

Everett 34, Jackson 10

Evergreen (Vancouver) 27, Washougal 6

Ferndale 35, Lynden 25

Ferris 55, Ridgeline 0

Gig Harbor 39, Bonney Lake 19

Glacier Peak 50, Monroe 21

Gonzaga Prep 44, Eastmont 6

Graham-Kapowsin 56, Olympia 0

Granite Falls 38, Friday Harbor 15

Hazen 28, Renton 0

Ingraham 34, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 7

Issaquah 36, Newport-Bellevue 30

Kamiak 48, Shorewood 6

Kelso 46, North Thurston 0

Kennewick 17, Southridge 14

Klahowya 27, Kingston 26

La Center 39, Woodland 7

Lakeland, Idaho 42, West Valley (Spokane) 13

Lakewood 43, Lynden Christian 30

Lewiston, Idaho 54, Clarkston 13

Liberty 41, Kentlake 14

Liberty Bell 46, Concrete 6

Liberty Christian 78, Tekoa/Rosalia 0

Lincoln 28, Stadium 6

Lincoln 54, Skyline 42

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 25, Davenport 24

Lummi 58, Naselle 20

Mariner 28, Cascade (Everett) 21

Marysville-Getchell 20, Mount Vernon 14

Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Stanwood 14

Meridian 55, Everett 6

Montesano 43, Cascade Christian 0

Morton/White Pass 67, Highland 0

Napavine 34, Onalaska 20

Nathan Hale 35, Interlake 12

Nooksack Valley 49, Hoquiam 14

North Central 20, Grandview 17

North Creek 34, River Ridge 12

North Kitsap 62, Lakeside (Seattle) 0

O'Dea 49, Kennedy 0

Odessa 60, Wellpinit 32

Okanogan 42, Chelan 20

Omak 54, Brewster 29

Pasco 13, Walla Walla 6

Pomeroy 50, Deary, Idaho 0

Port Angeles 35, Chimacum 7

Post Falls, Idaho 42, Moses Lake 26

Prairie 52, Centralia 14

Prosser 38, Zillah 7

Puyallup 30, Curtis 20

R.A. Long 21, Franklin Pierce 20

Redmond 26, Juanita 14

Richland 51, Hanford 0

Ridgefield 36, Castle Rock 12

Riverside 21, Shadle Park 13

Rochester 49, Seton Catholic 8

Royal 51, Othello 3

Seattle Prep 56, Blanchet 27

Sedro-Woolley 51, La Salle 0

Sehome 17, Anacortes 0

Shorecrest 41, Mountlake Terrace 0

Skyview 51, Battle Ground 6

South Whidbey 33, Coupeville 7

Stevenson 6, Columbia (White Salmon) 0

Sultan 21, La Conner 0

Sunnyside 35, Hermiston, Ore. 14

Tenino 64, North Beach 0

Timberline 57, Kent Meridian 6

Toledo 39, Raymond 8

Toppenish 28, Pullman 7

Union 35, Mountain View 21

University 28, Cheney 0

Valor Christian, Colo. 41, Eastside Catholic 0

Wahkiakum 28, Mossyrock 24

Washington 42, Black Hills 24

West Seattle 34, Bellingham 6

White River 21, Shelton 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chief Leschi vs. Tacoma Baptist, ccd.

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho vs. West Valley (Yakima), ccd.

Colville vs. Sandpoint, Idaho, ccd.

Corbett, Ore. vs. Fort Vancouver, ccd.

Darrington vs. Northwest Christian (Lacey), ccd.

DeSales vs. Wallowa, Ore., ccd.

East Valley (Spokane) vs. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), ccd.

Granger vs. Wapato, ccd.

Kittitas vs. Manson, ccd.

Mead vs. Mt. Spokane, ccd.

Olympic vs. Central Kitsap, ccd.

Sammamish vs. Cleveland, ccd.

Selah vs. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), ccd.

Sequim vs. Squalicum, ccd.

Snohomish vs. Squalicum, ccd.

South Kitsap vs. Bellarmine Prep, ccd.

Oregon

Bandon 29, Central Linn 6

Barlow 44, Central 28

Barlow def. Reynolds, forfeit

Beaverton 41, Aloha 18

Burns 35, Klamath 14

Cascade 79, Elmira 0

Central Catholic 55, David Douglas 2

Clackamas 38, Camas, Wash. 30

Cove 36, Union 28

Crook County 32, Cottage Grove 7

Crow def. Mapleton, forfeit

Dallas 34, Wells 6

Dayton 45, Yamhill-Carlton 14

Dufur def. Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash., forfeit

Eddyville 26, Alsea 13

Estacada 33, Banks 7

Forest Grove 24, McMinnville 21

Gladstone 21, Astoria 20

Glencoe 35, Hillsboro 0

Glide 42, Lowell 21

Gresham 26, Nelson 6

Henley 44, Yreka, Calif. 0

Hidden Valley 36, Molalla 0

Homedale, Idaho 56, Baker 6

Hood River 39, Scappoose 21

Ione/Arlington def. Imbler, forfeit

Jesuit 17, Tigard 7

Jewell 72, Siletz Valley Early College 13

Joseph 31, South Wasco County 13

Kennedy 31, Santiam Christian 0

Knappa 16, Toledo 12

Lake Oswego 48, Sherwood 20

Liberty 52, Lincoln 0

Marist 42, Tillamook 6

Marshfield 57, Churchill 6

Mazama 42, Crater 14

McNary 17, Newberg 14, OT

Melba, Idaho 56, Nyssa 6

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 26, Prairie City/Burnt River 12

Monroe 34, Santiam 28, OT

Myrtle Point 38, Bonanza 22

Nestucca 38, Clatskanie 12

North Bend 27, Ashland 6

Oregon City 48, Franklin 12

Perrydale 48, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 8

Philomath 27, Blanchet Catholic 25

Powers 52, Elkton 6

Putnam 23, Milwaukie 21

Rainier 36, Scio 8

Regis 56, Harrisburg 0

Roosevelt 59, La Salle 0

Roseburg 37, Mountain View 7

Seaside 48, Newport 0

Sheldon 44, Grant 27

South Albany 48, North Salem 21

South Salem 29, Lebanon 20

South Umpqua 48, Pleasant Hill 0

Sprague 40, Century 14

St. Mary's 21, Illinois Valley 6

St. Paul 48, Days Creek 0

Stanfield 34, Culver 0

Sunnyside, Wash. 35, Hermiston 14

Sunset 45, Southridge 7

Sutherlin 14, Oakland 6

Sweet Home 35, North Marion 0

Triangle Lake def. McKenzie, forfeit

Tualatin 35, Silverton 28

Umatilla 48, Irrigon 0

Vale 20, La Pine 14

West Albany 17, Canby 14

West Linn 49, North Medford 7

West Salem, Wis. 42, Grants Pass 20

Westview 49, Mountainside 16

Wilsonville 35, Pendleton 19

Woodburn 54, Valley Catholic 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Amity vs. Reedsport, ccd.

Clatskanie vs. Taft, ccd.

Coquille vs. Creswell, ccd.

Corbett vs. Fort Vancouver, Wash., ccd.

DeSales, Wash. vs. Wallowa, ccd.

Junction City vs. Douglas, ccd.

Mohawk vs. Chiloquin, ccd.

Ontario vs. Fruitland, Idaho, ccd.

Vernonia vs. Colton, ccd.

Willamette vs. North Eugene, ccd.

Willamina vs. Sheridan, ccd.

