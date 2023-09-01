The first game of this new year for Walla Walla High School's varsity football team Friday, Sept. 1, at Borleske Stadium, played out a lot like 2022.
Blue Devils struggled to move the ball on offense Friday night — last year, they failed to score in six of 10 games — and West Valley High, of Yakima, ended up knocking them off in a 30-0 rout.
Wa-Hi had opened its 2022 season at West Valley, with the Blue Devils suffering a 34-0 loss.
"Offensively ... I don't know — we haven't played well on offense the last three years," Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said. "Another shutout, which ... it's got to ... I don't know. It can't be like this anymore. It just can't."
The Blue Devils look to bounce back Friday, Sept. 8, in Tri-Cities at Lampson Stadium as they take on Kennewick.
West Valley only led 9-0 well into the second half, but the final three Rams possessions all resulted in touchdowns.
"Defensively we played well for three quarters, and then got tired by the end of the game," Lupfer said.
While experiencing their latest scoring drought, the Blue Devils mustered only 107 yards of total offense with barely any running game.
Substantial gains were rare for the Blue Devils who were more often forced to retreat by delay-of-game penalties.
"It comes down to depth," Lupfer said. "We've got guys who are exhausted because we don't have any depth. You walk up to the line of scrimmage, and before you know it, the clock is done."
DeSALES 32, TEKOA-ROSALIA 0: DeSales opened its 2023 high school football season with a 32-0 victory over Tekoa-Rosalia in a Southeast 1B League contest on Friday, Sept. 1, at Ty Baffney Field.
The game was called after one quarter due to injuries suffered by a pair of Timberwolves' players. T-R suited up just nine players on Friday.
Junior running back Diego Caso raced 40 yards for a touchdown just 22 seconds after the opening kickoff. Billy Holtzinger rushed for the 2-point conversion to give the Irish an 8-0 lead.
Freshman quarterback Cohen Wood completed his first varsity pass — a 29-yard score to Connor Nunes — at the 9:28 mark that raised the DeSales advantage to 14-0.
The Irish defense registered a safety - courtesy of Holtzinger - moments later, and senior running back Sean Sollars scampered for T.D.'s of 65 and 19 yards with 8:04 and 5:41 remaining in the first quarter, respectively.
Holtzinger tallied the 2-point play after the 65-yard dash and Caso rushed for a deuce on the latter Sollars' score.
Sollars rushed for 103 yards and Wood completed 4-of-5 passes for 63 yards.
"We started in strong fashion and did some good things on both sides of the ball," DeSales coach Travis McCauley said. "I was happy with the way we came out of the shoot. We've got a lot of work ahead of us, but this was a positive beginning."
The Irish travel to Kennewick on Thursday for a 7 p.m. battle with defending league champion Liberty Christian at Kamiakin High School.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 38, POMEROY 26: The third quarter at Kennewick's Lampson Stadium saw the Pirates suffer a scoring drought while surrendering back-to-back TDs after they had gone to halftime tied 14-14, and Liberty Christian held them off the rest of the night.
Despite the loss, Ollie Severs gave the Pirates two TDs and 124 yards on 25 carries as teammate Jett Slusser added another score with 104 yards on 23 takes.
"We just had too many turnovers and couldn't capitalize on some good opportunities that LC gave us," Pirates coach Kyle Kimble said. "I was very proud of our guys as they went toe to toe with a 1B powerhouse with only 13 healthy players available to play.
"We had some guys in new positions, and they did a great job stepping up to help the team where we needed them. Unfortunately, we didn't come out with a victory — but we're super excited to see what this season brings as we get healthy."
