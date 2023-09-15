Running back Diego Caso and quarterback Cohen Wood combined to rush for 298 yards and five touchdowns as DeSales recovered from a slow start to post a 78-32 victory over Garfield-Palouse in Southeast 1B League football action on Friday, Sept. 15, at Ty Baffney Field.
Caso ran for 172 yards on eight Carrie's and Wood added 126 more on an equal number of totes for the Irish.
Wood, Billy Holtzinger, and Caso tallied first-quarter touchdowns on runs of 57, 8, and 63 yards, respectively, that vaulted DeSales to a 24-14 lead.
Caso and Wood rushed for second-quarter scores of 56 and 18 yards, respectively, and Wood hit Connor Nunes with a 28-yard touchdown strike that lifted the Irish to a 48-20 halftime edge.
DeSales scored three more times in the third quarter. Sal Sisk caught a 20-yard T.D. pass, Caso scored on a 1-yard run, and Sean Sollars broke free for a 1-yard touchdown of his own that gave the Irish a 70-32 lead through three quarters.
Sollars galloped 43 yards for the final T.D. at the 9:27 mark of the final quarter.
“We got off to a slow start, but we’re able to establish separation in the second quarter,” DeSales coach Travis McCauley said. “Diego and Cohen ran the ball well."
The Irish were flagged five times for 61 yards and allowed 419 yards to the Vikings.
"We're still making too many mistakes on both sides of the ball," McCauley said. "We need to put more pressure on the quarterback and be more disciplined when we make tackles.
"We had a lot of explosive plays in the game," McCauley said. "Our guys did a good job."
The Irish play at Yakama Tribal next Friday.
HERMISTON 49, WALLA WALLA 14: The Blue Devils snapped their scoring drought this year with their first two touchdowns, giving the home crowd at Borleske Stadium opportunities to celebrate during an important Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) matchup, but their record still dropped to 0-3.
The Blue Devils were left with only one more MCC Class 3A opponent on their schedule: Southridge — a must-win for any hope of postseason play — and they will square off in two weeks at Borleske for homecoming.
But the Blue Devils enjoyed some moments against Hermiston.
The Blue Devils were already down 28-0 about 37 seconds before halftime when their scoring drought ended on sophomore quarterback Rayden Reibel connecting with junior receiver Damian Romero-Herrera in the endzone from 12 yards out, capping a nine-play 79-yard drive.
Reibel wound up throwing for 106 yards on 13-of-27 passing without an interception.
Romero-Herrera would finish the night with 75 yards on seven catches.
Three straight Hermiston touchdowns after halftime, however, put the Blue Devils in a 49-7 hole when Reibel tallied their second score on a three-yard keeper with just over two minutes left in the game to cap their 11-play 67-yard march across the field.
"There were positives," Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said. "Our first game, we had over 100 yards of penalties; the last two games, we've kept the penalties at a bare minimum. We ran the ball better tonight. We threw the ball better tonight.
"All I can ask is that we get a little better at something every single week."
POMEROY 42, CHARLO (MONT.) 20, 2OT: The Pirates pulled off a thrilling double-overtime victory in Charlo, Montana, when quarterback Jett Slusser hooked up with Oliver Severs on a 2-point conversion from eight yards outs after his six-yard TD pass to Boone Schmidt made it a 40-40 game that was tied for the sixth time that night.
Slusser ended up throwing for five TDs as he chalked up 397 yards on 19-of-31 passing without an interception.
Schmidt had three TDs among his 123 yards on seven receptions, Severs added 113 yards and a score on four catches while Trace Roberts had caught two passes for 79 yards and a TD.
"This was a game for the ages," Pirates coach Kyle Kimble said "Both teams gave tremendous effort and battled the entire game.
"The Pirates had to turn to the air because Charlo stuffed our run game. It was Ollie Severs who clinched the win with his tremendous 2-point conversion catch in the back of the end zone to ice the game in double overtime.
"This was a great game between two very good teams, and I give a ton of credit to Charlo for their effort and preparation."
TOUCHET 53, St. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LaCROSSE 22: The Redhawks notched their second 1B Southeast Conference victory in as many weeks, improving their record to 2-1 while taking their home opener.
CASHMERE 57, COLLEGE PLACE 10: The Hawks went up 7-6 midway through the first quarter on a short run to the end zone by quarterback Trey Arlington out in Chelan County, but Cashmere dominated the rest of the night.
Arlington wound up scrambling for another 17 yards on five keepers while also throwing 83 yards on 6-of-21 passing for 83 yards, Hawks running back Parker Hodgen rushed for 36 yards on 19 carries, and receiver Aiden Wolpert tallied 24 yards on four catches.
RIVERSIDE 40, McLOUGHLIN 6: The Pioneers scored their first touchdown this season but mustered little else on the road for their first challenge from the Eastern Oregon League.
Cross country
McLOUGHLIN AT WALLOWA COUNTY INVITATIONAL: The Pioneers had five boys among 75 running the five-kilometer course in Joseph, Oregon, at Wallowa Lake State Park.
Derek Antonson paced the Pioneers, placing 51st as he completed the run in 22 minutes and 40.6 seconds, before teammates Damian Newbern, Fermin Mendoza, Mathew Ruder and Joshua Ruder joined him across the finish line.
