College Place High School's varsity football team treated its home crowd Friday, Sept. 8, to a back-and-forth showdown with River View until a disastrous fourth quarter left the Hawks with a 38-21 loss.
Heading into the fourth, the Hawks and River View were even at 21-21.
But the Hawks would see their record so far this season drop to 0-2 before their next outing: Sept. 15 over in Cashmere, Washington.
The Hawks look to bounce back from a disappointing finish to their home opener Friday.
For three quarters, they matched River View.
Hawks quarterback Trey Arlington finished the night with 14-of-27 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
His scoring throws went to receivers Aiden Wolpert, who ended up making seven catches for 162 yards, and Hank Thompson, who had five for 67.
The Hawks also had running back Parker Hodgen turning his 16 carries into 129 yards and their other TD.
But all three Hawks drives of the fourth quarter ended with turnovers until River View had put the game out of reach.
"At moments, we played really well," Hawks coach Jack Zilla said. "We played very efficient football and did a great job most of the time, but we had a couple of breakdowns here and there.
"I made a bad call down near the endzone before the end of the (first) half — that's all part of the game."
The next two weeks offer the Hawks time to prepare themselves for South Central Athletic Conference matchups necessary for them to earn a spot in the postseason picture.
"I felt like the boys played well," Zilla said. "Our pad level is getting lower. We're playing with more intensity, and we're certainly growing in unity. The team is pretty tight.
"We're in a pretty good place right now."
KENNEWICK 54, WALLA WALLA 0: The Blue Devils had their hands full in the Tri-Cities, visiting a program that has played in each of the last three the State championship quarterfinals.
They went to halftime down 40-0.
The Blue Devils (0-2 record) will next play Sept. 15 in Walla Walla at Borleske Stadium against Hermiston.
WESTON-McEWEN 7, OAKLAND 6: A rematch of the 2022 Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A Championship Game, this time over in Oakland, turned into another thriller for the TigerScots (2-0 record).
Easton Berry put the TigerScots up 7-0 in the first quarter when he snatched an Oakland pitch to the outside and returned it to the end zone before teammate Mark Spencer kicked an extra point that wound up being the difference.
Oakland looked to take over on the heels of its second-quarter touchdown, attempting a two-point conversion, only to be denied by the TigerScots.
"I sure am proud of our defense," TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said. "They made the adjustments. They were flying around, making plays.
"It's family-school football: they're family, they trust each other. I couldn't be more proud of their effort and attitude.
"This was a big road win."
The TigerScots had their offense held in check, but they welcomed the challenge.
"Oakland created some blitzes that we hadn't seen yet this year," Hansell said. "We're going to continue to get better. We need to. This game, I think, made both programs better."
TOUCHET 93, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 32: The Redhawks had quarterback Owen Godinez with 12 of 17 passing for 310 yards and seven touchdowns, receiver Thad Krumbah turning his eight catches into 245 yards and five TDs, tailback Haden Kincaid taking 20 carries for 187 yards and four TDs.
Godinez also connected with Preston Frazier and Kyler Pumphrey on scoring passes while the Redhawks defense joined in the scoring spree with both Krumbah and Kincaid returning Sunnyside Christian fumbles to the end zone.
"It all went pretty well for us," Redhawks coach Johnny Brown said. "We barely made any mistakes — maybe some little things, here and there, but really we played almost mistake-free football."
POMEROY 46, WAITSBURG 22: Kyzer Herres, Walker Flynn, Jacob Reisinger, Trace Roberts, Jett Slusser and Ollie Severs all scored touchdowns for the Pirates, who evened their record so far this season at 1-1 with the victory.
A series of scoring rushes by Herres, Flynn and Reisinger in the first quarter put the Pirates up 20-0 though the Cardinals refused to surrender.
The Cardinals (also 1-1) would battle back in the third quarter, getting as close as 32-22 after quarterback Isa Reyes threw a 39-yard scoring pass to Lucas VanHoose and then Brenton Segraves made a short run into the endzone, but the rally soon fizzled.
"Clutch defensive plays," Pirates coach Kyle Kimble said. "Trace Roberts and Ollie Severs sacked Reyes of number of times in critical situations, and Jett Slusser came down with two interceptions in the game as well.
"Overall, it was a great team win for us."
ONTARIO 75, McLOUGHLIN 0: The Pioneers, following a long road trip, went to halftime already down 62-0 in their season opener.
Next up for the Pioneers is their first Eastern Oregon League matchup this season Sept. 15 over to Boardman's Riverside High.
DAYTON 62, YAKAMA NATION TRIBAL SCHOOL 38: The Bulldogs joined a home crowd in celebrating their first win this season, evening their record.
The Bulldogs next hit the road Sept. 15 to Waitsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.