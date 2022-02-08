UNION, Ore. — Blue Mountain Conference action Tuesday, Feb. 8, saw Union dominate Weston-McEwen High School's varsity boys basketball team in the fourth quarter to hand the TigerScots a 49-38 loss.
Quannah French ended up with a team-high 11 points for the TigerScots (10-10 overall, 4-6 in the league).
They went to the fourth quarter up 33-32, but Union prevailed.
The TigerScots look to bounce back Friday, Feb. 11, when they host Heppner with the opening tipoff scheduled around 7:30 p.m.
