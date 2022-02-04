COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's 2021-22 varsity boys basketball team wrapped up its season Friday, Feb. 4, with a fifth consecutive loss as the Hawks fell to South Central Athletic Conference neighbor Kiona-Benton in a 60-52 defeat.
Eli Durand scored 21 points for the Hawks (6-13 overall, 1-7 in the league) while teammate Davis Fry had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
They started strong and went to the fourth quarter up 41-36, but Ki-Be owned the final minutes.
It was a familiar sequence for the Hawks, barely 24 hours after they had fallen to Connell in a 70-61 loss Thursday despite Durand scoring 32 points while Fry had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
"In nearly a carbon copy way as the night before, the Hawks lose to Ki-Be to end their season," Hawks coach Curtis Pumphrey reported. "In both games the Hawks raced out to an early lead, exchanged blows during the middle only to go ice cold during the fourth and give up the lead at the end."
Better free-throw shooting would have made a big difference.
"The Hawks nemesis, free throws, also reared up to kick the Hawks as they shot under 50% going 14-for-29," Pumphrey said. "That stat line will bite you every time in close games. We shoot 20% better on the season, and we are easily in the post season."
College Place look to rebuild next season with nine seniors to graduate this year. They include both Durand and Fry along with classmates Jesse Mink, Danner Willis, Matthew Vera, Gavin Giles, Logan Parsons, Max Wilwand, Lash Corbett and Riley Moyer.
"We will only have one full time varsity returner with junior Luke Christensen," Pumphrey said. "Luke, however, will be paired with an upcoming JV team that won their league championship going 11-2 on the season."
