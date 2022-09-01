POMEROY — Four touchdowns in the first quarter Thursday, Sept. 1, put Pomeroy's high school varsity football team on its way to a 42-0 victory on Orofino in their season opener.
Trevin Kimble ended up leading all rushers with 139 yads and two touchdowns for the Pirates, while also throwing for another 128 yards and two TDs on 9-for-16 passing.
Walker Flynn added a couple of rushing touchdowns, and Oliver Severs led all receivers with three receptions for 85 yards and a TD.
Meanwhile, the Pirates defense dominated Orofino with three interceptions and two forced fumbles.
The Pirates also recovered two onside kicks.
"We played really well early on, and then Orofino made some adjustments that stifled our offense for a while," Pirates coach Kyle Kimble said. "Our defense was really tough all day and held them to 92 yards for the game, with most of those coming on their final drive."
The Pirates next play Sept. 9 in Walla Walla at DeSales Catholic in a Southeast 1B Conference match up scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.