Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Air Quality Alert will expire at 3 PM PDT today. Winds and a cold front that moved across the region has allowed the smoke to mix out and improved air quality conditions. Therefore the Air Quality Alert will be allowed to expire. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.