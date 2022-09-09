RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's varsity volleyball team stood poised to upend Hanford in their Mid-Columbia Conference showdown Thursday, Sept. 8, but the Blue Devils wound up falling in a five-set marathon.
The Blue Devils (1-1 record) had been in position to make short work of Hanford after taking the first two sets, 25-22 and 28-26.
But Hanford came all the way back and finish with the tiebreaker, 25-10m 25-21, 15-13.
"Tough fought loss on the road," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "We started off strong and dominant, taking the first two sets. Hanford got some big runs on us in the third set and took advantage as we struggled on serve-receive.
"We slowly let the match slip away, as we started with leads in both the fourth and fifth set. But ultimately, our unforced errors at the service line were what cost us the match when the games got tight."
Lauryn Bergevin finished the marathons with 34 digs and two aces for the Blue Devils while teammate Eden Glaus had 16 kills and 26 digs, Sidney McCauley had 14 kills and 14 digs, and Jailyn Davenport added five kills, 17 assists, six digs and four aces.
The Blue Devils also had Sofia Glaus good for 19 assists, five digs and two aces, Kasey Wegner with two kills, five digs, five aces and a block, Whitney Griffith notched four kills, and Jaiden Williams chipped in two kills and two digs.
The Blue Devils next play Tuesday, Sept. 13, hosting Southridge for a match scheduled to start around 7 p.m.
"We have a lot of new athletes taking on leadership roles this season," Dove said. "It’s always discouraging to lose a tightly fought five-set match, but our goal is to work harder every day at practice so later in the season we will have a different outcome."
