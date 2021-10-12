CONNELL, Wash. — Connell High School's varsity girls soccer team, first in the South Central Athletic Conference's East Division and fired up for senior night here Tuesday, Oct. 12, gave short-handed College Place its fifth straight loss with a 4-0 rout.

Injuries and suspensions have kept the Hawks (2-10 record) with few players available most of this season, coach Russ Carder said.

The Hawks will next play Thursday, hosting Wahluke, with action scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments