CONNELL, Wash. — Connell High School's varsity girls soccer team, first in the South Central Athletic Conference's East Division and fired up for senior night here Tuesday, Oct. 12, gave short-handed College Place its fifth straight loss with a 4-0 rout.
Injuries and suspensions have kept the Hawks (2-10 record) with few players available most of this season, coach Russ Carder said.
The Hawks will next play Thursday, hosting Wahluke, with action scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.