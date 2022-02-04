PILOT ROCK, Ore. — A huge fourth-quarter rally by a Weston-McEwen High School varsity girls basketball team looking for revenge Friday, Feb. 4, lifted the TigerScots over Blue Mountain Conference opponent Pilot Rock in a 38-33 victory.
Dalana Pickard scored 10 points for the TigerScots (9-12 overall, 2-7 in the league) while teammates Kelsey Graham and Jayden Sparks each had 8, Charli King had 6, Genna Robinson 5, and Taylor Quaempts converted a free-throw.
They went to the fourth quarter down 26-16, but dominating the closing minutes to take the rematch. Pilot Rock had given the TigerScots their third straight loss Tuesday in Athena with a 23-21 defeat.
The TigerScots are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Union.
