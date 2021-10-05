PRESCOTT — Prescott's high school varsity volleyball team made short work of its 1B Southeast Conference match here Tuesday, Oct. 5, finishing off Yakama Nation Tribal School in straight sets. The scores were 25-9, 25-5, 25-0.

The Tigers (4-5 overall, 2-2 in the league) dominated Yakama from the service line, scoring 45 aces on 96% efficiency.

Fatima Becerra led with 27 aces, and teammate Michell Morales added 10.

"Well, this was the Fatima Becerra night," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "She continues to own the Tiger crown as our best server. I saw my first 25-0 set in over 50 years of coaching. We started in Serve 1 and ended there 25 points later with her racking up 17 aces in the process.

"Unbelievable, just to get that many in is quite an accomplishment. Hats off to Michell, too, as she put in quite a streak of her own."

The Tigers next play Thursday in Richland at Liberty Christian, with their match scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

