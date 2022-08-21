Preparation for fall prep sports began last week as high school football practices began.
Other fall sports, such as volleyball, soccer and cross country begin this week.
Football seasons begin for most Walla Walla Valley teams on Friday, Sept. 2, with other sports beginning the following week.
