In a video posted Tuesday night, executive director Mick Hoffman said that Washington Interscholastic Activities Association “will do everything possible” to see that spring high school state championships are held this year “without jeopardizing health and safety.”
The school year, along with athletics and activities, were put on hold as Gov. Jay Inslee ordered a statewide closure of schools through April 24 in reaction to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
“If we are able to return to school after April 24, we will host our state championships as scheduled,” Hoffman said in a video posted on the WIAA website. “If that gets pushed longer, we will provide updates depending on what we are hearing at that time.”
The dates for the spring state championships are:
- May 27-28 for golf
- May 28-30 for track and field
- May 29-30: baseball, softball, boys soccer, tennis.
In the interim, Hoffman asked coaches, athletic directors and administrators to not encourage or ignore athletes’ efforts to circumvent statewide recommendations by organizing games and team practices.
“We understand they want to be together,” Hoffman said. “We understand they want to be ready if given the opportunity. But again, not at the (risk of) jeopardizing people’s health and safety.”
Hoffman said that much is still being learned about this virus and how it can be spread.
“So for the benefit of everybody, and to speed up the recovery process for the entire state, please follow the directives and show leadership that directs your students not to get together,” Hoffman said. “Let them do their thing on their own time that is in compliance with Gov. Inslee’s request.”
Hoffman said the WIAA will continue to provide updates on how the spring season might look like, assuming schools can resume on April 27, “as we vet those out.”