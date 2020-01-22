POMEROY — Pomeroy continued its dominating season in prep girls basketball, every Pirate scoring here Tuesday night in their 14th straight win, a 68-25 rout of Dayton-Waitsburg in non-league action.
Sydney Watko led the way for the undefeated Pirates (14-0 record), scoring a team-high 19 points, grabbing seven rebounds and making three steals on defense.
The Pirates had a double-digit lead after the first quarter of play, a 45-17 lead at the midway point.
“Sydney Watko had another strong showing for us tonight,” Bye said. “Watko rebounded well for us and got a lot of second looks on offense, which is something we have been focusing on during the week.
Heidi Heytvelt connected on three shots from beyond the 3-point arc for Pomeroy on her way to 15 points, and teammate Keely Maves added 10 points.
“We shot really well from the outside tonight and got the shots we wanted to take,” Bye said. “Heidi Heytvelt also had a strong finish.”
Pomeroy also ended up with baskets from Maya Kowatsch (7 points), Alyssa Wolf (6), Jaden Steele (4), Chase Caruso (3), Jillian Herres (2) and McKenzie Watko (2).
“Every girl scored tonight,” Pirates coach Tai Bye said. “We shared the ball and didn’t lose momentum when we subbed.
Next, the Pirates take their unbeaten record back into Southeast 1B action this coming weekend beginning here on Friday when they host a rematch with Oakesdale, the tipoff scheduled at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the Pirates will go to Colton for another rematch — this one against an archrival considering Colton has beaten Pomeroy in the state championship game each of the last two years.
This season though, the Pirates crushed Colton 47-20 in Pomeroy on Jan. 4.
As for Dayton-Waitbsurg (1-13 record), struggles have resumed since mustering its first and only win this season last week against Walla Walla Valley Academy.
Coming off a 69-34 loss at Mabton on Saturday, D-W came away with another lopsided defeat here.
Sadie Seney managed to score 15 points for D-W, but Pomeroy limited the rest of the team.
“Pomeroy has a great program with several strong players,” D-W assistant coach Desirae Jones said.
D-W looks to bounce back with another non-league matchup today, this time at Touchet starting at 6 p.m.
Pomeroy 68, Dayton-Waitsburg 25
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (25) — Seney 15, Forney 4, Boggs 2, Destiny 2, Benavides 2.
POMEROY (68) — S. Watko 19, Heytvelt 15, Maves 10, Kowatsch 7, Wolf 6, Steele 4, Caruso 3, Herres 2, M. Watko 2.
D-W 5 12 4 4 — 25
Pomeroy 23 22 12 12 — 68
3-point goal — Pom 8 (Heytvelt 3, Wolf 2, Kowatsch 2, Caruso). Total fouls — D-W 14, Pom 8. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — D-W n/a, Pom 32. Turnovers — D-W n/a, Pom 10. Assists — D-W n/a, Pom 21.