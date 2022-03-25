Mary-Elizabeth Balof went 3-for-3 with three runs batted in for DeSales Catholic High School's varsity softball team Thursday, March 24, but the Irish wound up falling to Colton in a 21-9 loss.
The Irish wound up totaling 10 hits, including a double by Balof, and she also stole two bases on her way to scoring twice.
However, the Irish spent much of the game chasing Colton.
"Colton held a 3-2 lead after two (innings), but a 12-run Wildcats third was DeSales' undoing," Irish coach Pat Wahl said.
The Irish look to bounce back the morning of Saturday, March 26, when they host Liberty Christian for a Southeast 1B Conference doubleheader scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
