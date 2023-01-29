Walla Walla High senior Zach Evans finished second at an 11-dive District meet on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Moses Lake High, and the Blue Devil swimmers placed second at the Mid-Columbia Conference Championships at Eastern Washington University on Saturday.
"The athletes continue to show improvement at each meet," Wa-Hi head coach Nancy Rose said. "The athletes have really bonded as a team and have a great work ethic. They encourage one another to do their best. They are very excited for the district meet next week and looking forward to dropping even more in their events."
Wa-Hi's Evans finished second to lead the four Blue Devil divers with a score of 231.40, earning him an allocation to the state championships. That meet is at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Feb. 16.
Wa-Hi senior Anthony Avalos-Rincon placed third with a score of 211.90, senior Emmett James placed fourth with 208.50, and sophomore Lincoln James was fifth with 136.05.
Blue Devil dive coach, Jamie Coburn, "has worked wonders with the divers on their fundamentals and staying mentally tough," Rose said.
On Saturday, Wa-Hi's swim and dive team finished in second place out of the seven schools competing at the MCC Championships at EWU.
Hanford was first with 399 points, followed by Wa-Hi at 282, Richland 222, Cheney 116, Pasco 92, Chiawana 89, and Hermiston 36.
Only one relay from each school was eligible to score points. Seventy-six of Wa-Hi’s 265 points came from relay points.
In the 200 Medley relay, the “A” squad of Noah Stillman, Jerry Yao, Hayes Hendley and Caleb Goin placed third in 1:49.60.
The “B” squad of Evan Allen, John Hughett, Kelen Kenney and Zechariah Frierson placed eighth (2:05.51).
In the 200 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Goin, Hendley, Kai Lincoln and Zach Juhnke placed second (1:37.88), with the “B” squad of Bryce Hollopeter, Allen, Liam Wells and Jefferson Adams Lopez placing 11th (2:04.14).
In the 400 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Stillman, Eli Bona, Yao and Juhnke placed second (3:31.38), and the “B” squad of Evans, Wells, Hollopeter and Adams Lopez placed ninth (4:37.43).
Fourteen Blue Devils scored points by finishing in the top 12 in individual events.
Senior Juhnke placed second in the 100 freestyle (51.47) and third in the 50 freestyle (23.27).
Freshman Bona placed second in the 500 freestyle (5:02.74) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:55.32).
Freshman Stillman placed second in the 200 Individual Medley (2:07.63) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (58.51).
Senior Evans placed second in the six-dive event at 130.30.
Freshman Hendley placed third in the 100 butterfly (1:00.14) and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.36).
Sophomore Yao placed fourth in both the 200 IM (2:13.75) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.92).
Senior Goin placed fourth in the 100 freestyle (53.00) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.01).
Sophomore Graham Johnson placed sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:04.60) and seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:03.64).
Sophomore Jake Buratto placed seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:02.62) and eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:05.26).
Junior Lincoln placed seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:05.44) and ninth in the 50 freestyle (25.01).
Freshman Reilly Lemma placed eighth in the 500 freestyle (6:18.30) and ninth in the 200 IM (2:37.97).
Junior Zechariah Frierson placed eighth in the 100 freestyle (57.16) and 12th in the 500 freestyle (6:37.86).
Junior John Hughett placed 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.68), and sophomore Kelen Kenny placed 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:12.39).
Wa-Hi now has 21 swimmers heading to the District Championships at Kelso High School on Feb. 3-4. The top two finishers in each event will earn allocations to the State Championships at King County Aquatic Center two weeks later.
