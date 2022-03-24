Ethan Kelenhofer captured the only match victory for Walla Walla High School's varsity boys tennis team Thursday, March 24, as the Blue Devils had their hands full hosting Lewiston in a non-league meet at Walla Walla Country Club.
Kelenhofer prevailed in No. 4 singles, but Wa-Hi coach Bryan Eggart saw several other positives as his Blue Devils (2-1 record) prepare to next play March 31 at Chiawana in their first Mid-Columbia Conference showdown of the season.
"Lewiston is a very tough opponent always putting quality teams on the court and this year was no different," Eggart said. "They were able to take three out of the four opening matches in singles, playing very dominant tennis on all parts of the court.
"Our top three singles players, Ken Higgins, Micah Case, Robert Horton all showed great mental toughness and competitiveness even though scores were fairly lopsided.
"We did have one bright spot at No. 4 singles as Ethan Kelenhofer won his match 6-0, 6-0 scoring our only point for the day. Ethan did a great job of starting points well and quickly finishing off points once they were started.
"Our doubles teams showed a lot of improvement as the match went on specifically at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles. The tandems of Rudy Entrikin and Jakob Clearman and Max Wooster and Balsa Jovovic did a great job making mental adjustments and communicated well forcing their opponents to play tougher second sets.
"Overall, this was a great non-league match and opponent to play heading into a tough MCC schedule. We are always looking for ways to improve. This gives us the much needed focus for our practice sessions and future matches."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.