Only three seconds remained when Emmalyne Jimenez buried a tiebreaking 3-pointer for DeSales Catholic High School's varsity girls basketball team in District 9 playoff action Friday, Feb. 11, keeping the Irish season going with a thrilling 50-47 victory over Yakama Nation Tribal.
Jimenez ended up matching teammate Morgan Thomas with a team-high 15 points for the Irish (8-14 record), who stayed alive after a first-round loss Wednesday in the double-elimination tournament.
They now face another must-win the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 16, in Dayton, where they will take on Pomeroy with the opening tip scheduled at 1:30 p.m. The winner would then have a shot at advancing to regionals if they can win one more district playoff Feb. 19.
But before then, the Irish can still savor their thrilling victory Friday.
"This was such an exciting game from start to finish," Irish coach Kevin Magnaghi said. "The girls played their hearts out tonight. It was Maddie Wahl's last home game, and I was excited for her.
"This was a huge win for our young program. Emmalyne came to play tonight. She had her best game all season tonight. I'm super proud of her and this team for how they responded after losing a tough one on Wednesday."
The Irish capitalized on strong support.
"I was really glad to see the packed stands tonight," Magnaghi said. "The student body showed up in force to support us, and it was a really fun and exciting game to play."
Back-and-forth action saw the Irish jump ahead, go to halftime tied and then start the last quarter down by three before the dramatic finish.
"I'm really proud of our girls tonight," Magnaghi said. "They stayed focused and made several runs themselves."
Less than two minutes remained, with Yakama Nation still up 44-42, when the Irish started capitalizing on clutch play.
"Emmalyne grabbed a big rebound and took it all the way for a lay-in to tie the game," Magnaghi said. "We made a big stop on defense, and then Maddie drove in and dished out to Morgan who hit a big 3 for us to take the lead."
Yakama Nation got a 3-pointer in the closing minute to tie things up at 47-47, but the Irish would prevail.
"I got a timeout with 23 seconds to go," Magnaghi said. "We set up a play to take the last shot, but we started scrambling a little bit, so i used my last timeout with eight seconds to go.
"We set up a play on the in-bounce to Emmalyne," Magnaghi said. "She got a good look at a 3, just took it and knocked it down."
