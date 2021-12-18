BOARDMAN, Ore. — Emma Leber led all scorers with a game-high 19 points for McLoughlin High School's varsity girls basketball team Saturday, Dec. 18, but the Pioneers saw their season-opening winning streak end at Riverside High with a 48-46 loss.
The Pioneers (3-1 record) also had Ivonne Lopez scoring 12 points, teammate Madi Perkins had 6, and Darby Rhoads added 5 while Ruby Jaimes and Isabella Lara each chipped in 2.
They went to the fourth quarter up 33-28, but Riverside rallied to prevail in the closing minutes.
The Pioneers look to bounce back when they next play Monday in Corbett, Ore.
