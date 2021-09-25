BURBANK — Emma Darnold scored three goals for College Place High School's girls soccer team here Saturday, Sept. 25, as the Hawks snapped their four-game losing skid with a 5-2 victory over South Central Athletic Conference rival Burbank.
Kaylee Smith also had a goal for the Hawks (2-5 record, 1-2 in the SCAC). And Darnold helped create their other score, which went down as an own-goal, off a corner.
The Hawks next play Tuesday at Wahluke.
Saturday's win came on the heels of their four straight loss Thursday at home, where Connell routed them 6-0.
"A close first half ended at 2-0 to the visitor, which they continued into the second half," Hawks coach Russ Carder said.
