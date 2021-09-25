BURBANK — Emma Darnold scored three goals for College Place High School's girls soccer team here Saturday, Sept. 25, as the Hawks snapped their four-game losing skid with a 5-2 victory over South Central Athletic Conference rival Burbank.

Kaylee Smith also had a goal for the Hawks (2-5 record, 1-2 in the SCAC). And Darnold helped create their other score, which went down as an own-goal, off a corner.

The Hawks next play Tuesday at Wahluke.

Saturday's win came on the heels of their four straight loss Thursday at home, where Connell routed them 6-0.

"A close first half ended at 2-0 to the visitor, which they continued into the second half," Hawks coach Russ Carder said.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments