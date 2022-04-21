RICHLAND — Emerson Schulke shot a personal-best 96 for Walla Walla High School's varsity girls golf team Wednesday, April 20, as the Blue Devils placed seventh out of nine in a Mid-Columbia Conference POD match at Horn Rapid Golf Course.
The Blue Devils combined to score a 440, which was 28 back of sixth-place Hermiston. Southridge topped teams with a 325.
Schulke led the Blue Devils and placed 19th on the individual leaderboard, bested by Pasco junior Jillian Breedlove with a par 72.
The Blue Devils also had Jaiden Williams shooting at 111, four ahead of teammate Reese Carlson, with Brynn Watilo at 118, and Sophie Bess turned in a 141.
All of the Blue Devils cut strokes on the back nine, finishing with their best team score of the season.
"Emerson Schulke had a birdie-par finish on her last two holes to shoot a career best 96," Blue Devils coach Bill Howard said. "The first-year golfer improved on her previous best score by 18 strokes.
"Walla Walla also improved on it's season best team score by 17 shots."
The Blue Devils will next play April 28 in Richland at Columbia Point Golf Course.
