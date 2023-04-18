Blue Devil senior Emerson Schulke led Walla Walla High's girls golfers at the third Mid-Columbia Conference Pod match at Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Monday, April 17.
"On Monday, senior Emerson Schulke had another solid round, shooting 88 to finish in seventh place individually," Wa-Hi coach Bill Howard said. "Schulke has played well this spring, finishing in the top 10 in each league match. Close behind Schulke were seniors Reese Carlson, with a personal best 97, and Jaiden Williams with a personal best 102."
The Blue Devils finished in third place as a team, seven strokes behind Kamiakin and one stroke ahead of Richland.
Team scores were Southridge 339, Kamiakin 385, Wa-Hi 392, Richland 393, Hanford 407, Chiawana 412, Hermiston 449, Kennewick 555 and Pasco 619.
Next up for the Blue Devils is the Spokane Invite this Friday at Wandemere Golf Course in Spokane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.