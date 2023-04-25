SPOKANE — Walla Walla High senior Emerson Schulke finished in a tie for 14th to lead the Blue Devils girls golfers at the Spokane Invite at Wandermere Golf Course on Monday, April 24.
Schulke shot 44-44—88 for her finish.
Wa-Hi finished ninth as a team among the 21 teams at the event, scoring a 285.
Southridge won the team competition with a 232.
The Blue Devils' Alison Scruggs tied for 29th with a 44-52—96, Reese Carlson tied for 39th at 50-51—101, Jaiden Williams tied for 44th at 54-49—103, and Sophie Bess placed 67th at 56-63—119.
Wa-Hi next has the Mid-Columbia Conference's Pod No. 6 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.