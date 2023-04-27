RICHLAND — Walla Walla High's Emerson Schulke finished seventh individually to lead the Blue Devil girls golfers at the fourth Mid-Columbia Conference Pod match at Columbia Point Golf Course on Monday, April 24.
Schulke finished 42-45—87 for her finish, scoring 48 team points.
Wa-Hi senior Reese Carlson had a career-best 90, 47-43, to finish in a tie for ninth and score 45.5 team points.
The Blue Devils finished in third place as a team with 383 points, behind Southridge (326) and Kamiakin (359).
Alison Scruggs shot 56-43—99, Sophie Bess was 56-51—107, and Piper Kubrock finished 67-53—120.
Next up for Wa-Hi is a MCC Pod match at Horn Rapids in Richland on Wednesday, May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.