LA GRANDE, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity boys basketball team suffered its fourth loss in the last five games Tuesday, Jan. 3, at La Grande High, as the Pioneers were handed a 64-47 setback.
The Pioneers left with their record this season at 3-8.
They look to bounce back Friday when they head to Vale for their first Eastern Oregon League matchup this year.
Alex Sandoval was their top scorer Tuesday, as he tallied 14 points, while teammate Giovanni Sandoval added 9 points, David Hernandez had 6, Rajdeep Singh and Diego Corona each had 5, Cooper Waltermire 4, Tomas Garcia 2, Ismael Marquez 2.
They finished the first quarter already down 25-11, and spent the rest of the night in pursuit until time expired.
Singh ended up grabbing five rebounds and dishing three assists.
"Defensively, David Hernandez did a great job," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "Defensively we struggled in the first half, but we settled down in the second quarter and made it a competitive game.
"La Grande is a tough 4A school with la winning tradition. I am proud of our guys competing the entire game."
