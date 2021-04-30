TOUCHET — DeSales High School's softball team defeated Touchet twice in a doubleheader here Thursday, April 29, taking the opener, 15-5, and then the second game, 12-2.
Hadley Dunham finished the day 7-for-9 leading off the DeSales lineup, and teammate Kate Dunham went 6-for-6 with six runs batted in.
Tori Moon pitched the opener for DeSales, chalking up nine strikeouts without a walk over all seven innings while helping the Irish limit Touchet to scattered runs over the final four.
DeSales (11-5 record) advances to the postseason playoffs, starting Tuesday in Walla Walla at Pioneer Park.
For Touchet, its winless 2021 season ended with Thursday's twin bill here.
Touchet mustered only a couple of runs in the second game here Thursday against DeSales pitcher Layla Moon, who had six strikeouts against one walk and four hits before action stopped after the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
LeAnn Kincaid ended up leading Touchet with five hits on the day.
"This was our last game of the season," Touchet coach Malissa McKeown said. "We were led by three seniors, Areli Orozco, Ashley Luna and LeAnn Kincaid who will be greatly missed. But overall, we were a very young and inexperienced team. I saw great improvement and can't wait for next year."
Touchet jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second game, but DeSales promptly answered with eight runs in the top of the second inning.
Layla Moon, Tori Moon, Mary Elizabeth Balof and Lucia Skaarup open the rally with a string of hits, and the Irish never looked back.