COLLEGE PLACE — Zoe Hardy pitched a one-hitter and a no-hitter for College Place High School's varsity softball team Tuesday, May 10, as the doubleheader sweep with 12-0 and 10-0 victories over Wahluke lifted the Hawks up to a tie for second place in the East Division of the South Central Athletic Conference.
Their record in the division, now 5-1, matches second-place Royal.
Overall, the Hawks improved to 9-7.
The Hawks are back at it Thursday, hosting first-place Kiona-Benton for a doubleheader scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
They look to stay hot after starting strong against Wahluke.
"The Hawks were able to plate five runs in the first inning as six of the first seven hitters reached base," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "Zoe Hardy led off the game with a double and scored moments later on a Jenna Hill single. Jordan Holso had the first of her three hits in game one to score the next Hawks runners.
"Next up was Adrienne Berube with an RBI single. The scoring in the inning was capped off by a two run double by Ireland Stubblefield.
"From here Zoe Hardy and the Hawks defense was able to take over and keep Wahluke at bay. We didn't make any errors, and Zoe only allowed one hit in the game.
"I thought Zoe was very sharp in this one. She struck out seven and didn't walk a single batter. That is key, the free passes and the extra outs. We didn't have any of those today, and that always gives us a great chance to win.
"The Hawks were able to score six more runs in the home half of the third inning. Ireland Stubblefield had another run scoring single. The big blows were separate two-run doubles by Gabriella Sanchez and Kenadie Schreindl.
"Ireland Stubblefield and Jordan Holso paced the CP hit attack with three each, while Gabriella Sanchez pitched in two."
The Hawks then followed with Hardy pitching a no-hitter.
"Hardy tossed her second straight shut out on the night in Game 2," Davis said. "This one of the no-hitter variety. Zoe walked nobody and struck out 11. She really went through them in this game.
"It was nice to see her complete 10 innings tonight with no walks or hit by pitches. I can't emphasize enough how much easier that makes everyone's job.
"We didn't hit the ball as well in this game as we would have liked to see, but we accomplished our goal of getting two league wins today. Wahluke struggled to throw strikes a little more in this one.
"The 11 free passes (six walks and five hit-by-pitches) allowed us to overcome our lack of hitting a bit. Gabriella Sanchez, Jordan Holso, and Adrienne Berube each had a hit for College Place.
"Holso's was an RBI single and Berube's was a two run double. Ireland Stubblefield had two more hits in this game, giving her five for the night.
"Ireland is on fire right now. She is really starting to produce at the plate for us. She is getting in and getting her hacks.
"It's nice to see her recognize pitches early and hit them hard. Her continuing the hot stretch will be key to us as our season moves towards the end of the regular season and on into the postseason.
"If we can improve our hitting a bit, and keep pitching and playing defense like this, I think we will have a chance to really make some noise come district time. First up is the finish of the regular season though."
