BENTON CITY, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity girls soccer team battled Kiona-Benton to double overtime here Thursday, Oct. 21, but the Hawks saw their season end with a 3-2 loss.
Annie Watson and Kaylee Smith each scored a goal in for the Hawks (2-13 overall).
"On the last night of the season, the CPHS Hawks played their hearts out," Hawks coach Russ Carder said. "After giving up an early goal in the eighth minute, the Hawks tied it up in the 27th through eighth-grader Annie Watson."
The score remained 1-1 until the 65th minute, when Ki-Be went up on a controversial goal.
"The ball scrambled past Hawks keeper Nat Litts," Carder said. "A dubious referee decision claimed the ball had crossed the line despite protests from the Hawks players."
But the Hawks responded with a clutch score.
"The away team earned their second goal through some great play down the right wing by senior Emma Darnold, crossing into a dangerous position with sophomore Kaylee Smith arriving at the back post to tie it back up.
"An exciting last fifteen minutes saw opportunity, but no goals for either side and sending into OT."
Even though Ki-Be prevailed in the second overtime period, the Hawks walked away with pride.
"It had been a tough season, but seniors Darnold, Jasmyn Ramirez, and injured Shea Kasenga have been great leaders," Carder said, "and leave a legacy of hard work and dedication to the freshman and sophomores they leave behind."
