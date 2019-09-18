POMEROY — Maddy Dixon’s 14 kills led Pomeroy to a sweep of Touchet, 25-7, 25-14, 25-11, in Southeast 1B volleyball action here on Tuesday.
The Pirates improved their record in the league to 2-0.
Pomeroy had Sydney Watko tally another six kills, Heidi Heytvelt dish 23 assists, Heytvelt and McKenzie Watko each serve a team-high five aces.
At the line, Alyssa Wolf and Chase Caruso joined Dixon and Sydney and McKenzie Watko in serving 100 percent.
The Pirates look to continue their strong play this coming Tuesday at Garfield-Palouse starting at 6 p.m.
“We were pretty flat in practice yesterday so they had to work extra hard to bring energy to tonight’s game, which they were able to do,” Pomeroy coach Amy Smith said. “We had contributions from some younger players tonight, which was fun to see. All in all, I think we played pretty well. We have a week until our next match so we will need to stay focused and keep our intensity level high.”
Meanwhile, Touchet looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season after winning three straight non-league matches. The Indians (0-1 in the SE1B) will also play their next match at Garfield-Palouse, but they’ll go at it Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
Emmaleigh Olson scored three kills to lead Touchet here, Emily Skramstad served a pair of aces and also made two blocks, as did Leann Kincaid.
Areli Orozco was goof for five assists, and Ashley Luna hustled after nine digs.
“Pomeroy is a very tough opponent,” Indians coach Mim Jaggar said. “However, I am please with how the girls played. They did not give up.”