PRESCOTT — Diego Vasquez scored the winning goal in the 61st minute here Saturday, Oct. 9, lifting Prescott's high school soccer team to a 3-2 victory over St. George's School.

Noel Valle and Adrian Rubio scored the other Tigers goals, both in the first 17th minutes for a 2-0 lead.

St. George's clawed back, tying things up in the 57th minute before Vazquez put the Tigers (8-5 record) on top for good.

Prescott goalie Ivan Martinez made four saves in preserving the lead.

"I'm pleased with how we came out of the gate today, ready to play," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "Defensively we're still not where we need to be, but overall we had a solid performance."

The Tigers next play Thursday when they host McLoughlin High School's junior-varsity squad with action scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

