Walla Walla High School senior guards Diego Jaques and Dillon Wasser combined for 53 points the night of Saturday, Feb. 5, as the Blue Devils celebrated Senior Night with an 84-52 rout of Hermiston in Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball action at the Wa-Hi gym.
Jaques scored 30 points and Wasser added 23 as the Blue Devils improved to 8-7 in league and 9-10 overall.
Wa-Hi built an early 12-5 lead and extended its margin to 11, 23-12, by the first-quarter buzzer. Wasser had 10 points in the period, Jaques added nine, and fellow senior Eddie Vu contributed four points.
The backcourt duo kept the heat on Hermiston in the second quarter with seven points apiece.
Wa-Hi's lead at halftime was 14 points, 41-27.
Jaques scored 11 points in the third quarter and Camden McCollaugh, after a scoreless first half, tallied a half-dozen in the period.
The Blue Devils put up 28 points in quarter three and led 69-45 with a frame to go.
Wa-Hi allowed juat seven points in the fourth quarter and cruised home with the 32-point spread.
Saturday's game was the last regular-season home contest for seniors Wasser, Jaques, Vu, McCollaugh, and Trenton Walters.
The five, along with injured teammate Logan Ashbeck, were honored in a ceremony prior to Saturday's opening tip.
Wa-Hi plays at Pasco on Tuesday.
