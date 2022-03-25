COLLEGE PLACE — Kaitlyn Flinders won in singles for Walla Walla High School's varsity girls tennis team Thursday, March 24, while Amilia Gutierrez and Keegan Isenhower together added a victory in doubles, but the Blue Devils wound up falling to Lewiston in a 5-2 loss at the Walla Walla University courts.
The Blue Devils (1-1 record) came up short in the end, but coach Keven Peck felt they still challenged a formidable opponent.
“Everyone played well in their matches," Peck said. "All the girls battled for everyone point and stayed in games. It was really good for us to play someone we are unfamiliar with to see how we match up. We did some more experimenting with doubles and learned a lot about who we need to pair in doubles and what we need to work on.”
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play their first Mid-Columbia Conference match of the season Thursday, March 31, in Pasco at Chiawana High.
“I am always proud of how hard we compete in matches," Peck said. "Though some of the matches didn’t turn out like we had hoped, it was a good measure of where we are and what we need to work on.”
