PASCO — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls tennis team claimed a couple of wins in doubles Thursday, March 31, but the Blue Devils still ended up with a 5-2 loss to Chiawana in their first Mid-Columbia Conference match of the season.
The Blue Devils (1-2 overall, 0-1 in the league) had their only victories from the doubles pairs of Grace Butler and Kaitlyn Flinders, as well as Emily Garcia and Clara Johnson.
“I thought we played very well in all our matches," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "The results don’t reflect how well everyone stayed in points, games and sets. All the girls battled hard and left everything on the court. Each of them was able to identify areas where they had improved and areas where they want to improve more.”
The Blue Devisl look to bounce back April 14 at Richland.
“Everyone is very grounded in their attitudes about development," Peck said. "They know getting better takes time and matches like this one. They will take what they learned from this match and get right back to work preparing for our next match.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.