DeSales battled White Swan in an endless Eastern Washington Athletic Conference volleyball clash here on Thursday.
The two sides took turns winning sets, but White Swan prevailed in the tiebreaker, and the Irish finished with a 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-8 loss.
But the Irish (1-9 overall, 0-4 in the EWAC) came away looking forward to their next outing, Tuesday in Dayton against Dayton-Waitsburg starting at 6 p.m.
“Although the end result was not a win for the Irish, our team should be proud to have played so well as a team with a high level of energy and passion,” Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. “We can use that passion to work hard on our game and come out better in our next match.”
Together, the Irish challenged White Swan all night.
Emily Ness led DeSales offense with four aces, four kills and 22 assists, teammate Tayle’ Mooney added five aces and six kills, and Maddie Wahl had two aces and eight kills.
Meanwhile, Katie Hermann gave the Irish a solid defensive effort with 14 digs and had four aces and two kills in supporting the offense from the backrow.
The first set went back-and-forth with neither team being able to pull away by more than three points.
Ness led a balanced DeSales attack with four aces and seven assists, while Thomas had with three kills and one block.
“The team passed well, and Emily did a great job of running the offense,” Ruthven said.
In the second set, DeSales kept errors to a minimum and took control of the early with strong team defense and a balanced offense.
Mooney helped engineer the attack with four aces and two kills, while Wahl added three kills as the Irish evened things up.
The third set was another tight bout that White Swan took.
“We had a bit of a let down in concentration in the third,” Ruthven said. “Usually our strong point, our serving, softened with seven misses.”
The Irish got their game back in the fourth set, as they cleaned up their serving with seven aces and put together a balanced offensive that tallied six kills.
“Junior libero Katie Hermann played smart defense in reading hitters and had spot-on passing,” Ruthven said.
Down to a tiebreaker, however, White Swan took advantage of Irish errors.
“The fifth set showed that we still have some work to do,” Ruthven said. “There were nine errors in the short set, and you cannot compete when that happens.”