Maddie Wahl converted a three-point play with two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter Saturday night that lifted the DeSales girls basketball team to a 56-55 victory over visiting Liberty Christian.
The Irish lost to Colton, 62-23, on Friday.
"Our girls played their hearts out and their shots started to fall," DeSales coach Kevin Magnaghi said of Saturday's game. "We executed our game plan very well, never gave up, and Maddie hit a big shot under the basket for us and then hit her free throw to seal the win. I'm extremely proud of these girls this year, how hard they are playing, and how they are coming together as a team."
Morgan Thomas scored 18 points for DeSales and Wahl added 14.
"I felt Emmalyne Jimenez came in (Saturday) and handle the ball very well and did a great job as our point guard," Magnaghi said.
LC's Emma Reed led all scorers with 40 points.
Rylee Vining scored 33 points for Colton on Friday. Wahl had 11 for the Irish.
"Colton is a very good team that is well coached and we are young and learning a new system under new coaches this year," Magnaghi said. "We have a couple eighth graders playing up on varsity this year and a freshman."