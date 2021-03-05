DeSales won the first set at undefeated Touchet, but the Indians took the next three in a row to keep their prep volleyball record spotless this season with a victory (21-25, 25-18. 25-21, 25-17) here Thursday.
Leann Kincaid finished the battle with 13 kills and six blocks for Touchet (6-0 record), while teammate Saige Smith served five aces and hustled on 19 digs.
Areli Orozco also had 19 digs to go with her nine assists, matching Ashley Luna for the team high.
Touchet prevailed a night after winning an epic, back-and-forth battle Wednesday at Yakama Nation Tribal School that went all the way to a tiebreaker.
"Our ladies have faced two very tough opponents the last two nights," Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. "Despite receiving and attacking errors, the girls battled and were able to secure the win."
Touchet now has little time to rest before their next match, Saturday at Liberty Christian.
"We are looking forward to a down day on Friday," Jaggar said.
As for DeSales, they came away with positives despite the loss here Thursday.
“The Lady Irish played like a team tonight," coach Steve Ruthven said. "We worked hard together on defense, and were better at spreading the offense around to all of the hitters.”
Katie Hermann led the Irish defense with nine digs, Avery Klein tallied five kills, two blocks and four aces, Tayle Mooney dished 17 assists, and Maddie Wahl added nine kills as well as three blocks.
DeSales overcame an early 5-1 deficit to win the first set, and they continued to challenge Touchet the rest of the match.
The Irish tied things up at 18-18 in the second set before Touchet pulled away.
Touchet mounted a 23-15 lead in the third set, only to see DeSales have cut the difference in half by the time it was over.
The final set was even 13-13 before Touchet took control.
"Even though the Lady Irish did not come out on top, it was exciting to see some of the longest volleys of the season," Ruthven said. "Touchet is a strong and balanced team.
"It was great to see the Lady Irish fight hard in all sets and be very competitive.”