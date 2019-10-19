Tekoa-Rosalia receiver Kale Struble caught touchdown passes of nine and 51 yards from quarterback Anthony Gehring in the final two-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter Friday night that allowed the Timberwolves to pull away from DeSales in a 54-26 Class B-8 football victory at Ty Baffney Field.
The Irish are now 4-3 after absorbing their third loss in four games.
Ryan Rizzuti delighted the partisan homecoming crowd with a 24-yard touchdown run at the 9:36 mark of the opening quarter that gave DeSales its only lead of the night, 6-0.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better start,” DeSales coach Josh Richard said. “Our defense got a stop and we scored shortly after that.”
Garrett Naught returned the ensuing kickoff 61 yards for a score and both Cole Peterson and Riley McLain contributed T.D. romps of 63 yards — late in the first quarter and 33 seconds into the second quarter, respectively — that, coupled with three successful 2-point conversions, gave the Timberwolves a 24-6 lead.
“They took the momentum right away from us,” Richard said. “The kickoff return was a tough blow and those long runs put us in a deeper hole.”
The Irish closed the margin to four, 24-20, by the midway point of period two. Quarterback Bobby Holtzinger threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Bailey Lesko at the 9:13 mark and added a 55-yard pay dirt push with 5:28 on the clock.
Struble’s TDs widened the Tekoa-Rosalia margin to 18, 38-20, at halftime.
“I was pleased with the way we came back in the second quarter,” Richard said. “But those two late scores did us in.”
Holtzinger found Lesko for a 15-yard scoring throw just a minute and 42 seconds into the third quarter to bring DeSales within 12, 38-26.
But the Timberwolves put the game away with a touchdown and 2-point conversion in each of the last two periods.
Holtzinger rushed for 118 yards and passed for 197. Matt Miedema caught five passes for 93 yards and Rizzuti rushed for 65 yards on 11 carries for DeSales.
The Irish play at Yakama Tribal next Saturday.