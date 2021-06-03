RICHLAND — DeSales' boys basketball team rallied to knock off Liberty Christian, 58-50, here on Wednesday, June 2, picking up its third straight win to end the 2021 season.
Andrew Lyford hit three 3-pointers for the Irish (5-4 record), who went to halftime down 24-22 before taking control with a 16-5 run in the third quarter and holding on to the end.
"We were able to get up early on them, but then we let them back into the game in the second quarter," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "The resiliency they boys showed throughout this game was the key take away for me.
"In years past, that has been an area we have struggled in and not a type of game we could close out."
DeSales finished this year with a winning record, overcoming a three-game losing skid mid-season.
The Irish also got some revenge Wednesday. Their mid-season slide included losses at home to Liberty Christian on back-to-back nights, May 21-22.
"To travel to Liberty after they had beaten us twice and put together a complete team game, makes me proud of our players and very happy for our seniors as they haven't beaten Liberty in two years," Wood said.