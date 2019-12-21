DeSales went into Friday and Saturday with injuries as they took on Columbia Burbank and Try-Cities Prep at home.
Friday night against Columbia Burbank did not go well at all for the Irish, who played young because of all of the injuries.
The offense did not get going as DeSales lost 53-18.
Columbia took over the game in the first quarter.
Columbia led 19-5 headed into a second quarter that did not go well for either team.
A total of seven points were scored in the second quarter, bringing the halftime score to 23-8 in Columbia's favor.
Despite the second quarter, Columbia rained in the 3-pointers with 10 in the game.
There were a couple of bright spots in the game for DeSales.
Kenna Burato managed to score seven points, including DeSales's only 3-pointer.
Arceo scored four points alongside Buratto.
On Saturday, DeSales hosted Tri-Cities Prep in a game that was much closer than Friday's with Prep winning 37-27.
Prep took the lead from the beginning, but DeSales stayed more within reach than their previous outing.
After a 20-10 first half in favor of Prep, DeSales started to make a comeback, shortening the gap to 21-28 with Maddie Wahl leading the team with nine points in the game.
Due to the injuries, head coach Tim Duncan played a lot of younger players. Columbia used this experience advantage to extend their lead back out to 10 by the end of the game.
Coach Duncan said that on Friday night "We ran into a good team and weren't ready for it. We played well (on Saturday). We will try to build up some confidence shooting in practice."
DeSales girls will host a Christmas Classic tournament on Dec. 27-28. The girls will start the tournament at 6 p.m. on Friday.