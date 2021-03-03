PRESCOTT — Frida Gonzalez served 13 aces for Prescott, and the Tigers swept DeSales (25-21, 25-19, 25-10) in a prep volleyball match here Tuesday.
The Tigers (3-2 record) finished with 23 aces.
Karina Quiroz served six of them, and Jena Rowlette had three aces to go with five kills.
Tiger coach Bob Young credited his team for reducing its unforced errors early on.
"I like how we got better with each succeeding set," Young said. "The girls played with confidence and kept their focus. The third set showed that by jumping out to a 14-2 lead behind Frida's 13 serves in a row. She changed speeds and locations really well and racked up several aces in the run. This should set us up for the second run through the league."
The Tigers will stick around for their next match Thursday, when they host Sunnyside Christian.
Meanwhile, DeSales will try to bounce back from the loss.
The Irish had managed to tie things up in the opening period at 14-14 — Katie Hermann hustled on four digs in the first set, while Tayle Mooney led the offense with three aces and six assists — but they struggled the rest of the match.
“Hats off to Prescott," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. "They played consistently all three sets. The Lady Irish’s team play was not strong tonight, did not show up in the third, and the Tigers took it to us.
“The Lady Irish will learn from this and get stronger as a result.”