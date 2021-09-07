Pomeroy took a three-set, non-league volleyball match from host DeSales on Tuesday evening, Sept. 7.
The Pirates won 25-12, 25-11 and 25-17.
"DeSales had a very tough first match of the year in facing a program that is a regular state contender," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. "Pomeroy did not have many miscues and played a solid match.
"DeSales played tough defense with many extended volleys."
Solid performances for DeSales came from sophomore Alexis Wooters, who was 12 for 12 from the service line with three aces, and Maddie Wahl provided offense with seven kills.
"With a new mix of players, there are many positives with the start of our season," Ruthven said. "We have a couple areas of our game that we need to clean up and our players are up for the task."
The Irish next host College Place for another non-league tilt on Wednesday.
The Pirates next host Asotin on Thursday.