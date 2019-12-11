It was a tough season opener for the DeSales boys, as Asotin came to town and shot right over the Irish for a 56-53 basketball victory.
Both teams struggled to maintain possession of the ball, and a plethora of passing around the 3-point line made for a rare slow-paced aerial assault.
Asotin took the initiative to begin the game, taking an early lead by capitalizing on a couple Irish turnovers and offensive rebounds.
The Irish responded by battling the Panthers even for the rest of the first period to trail 18-13 after one quarter.
DeSales then suffocated the Panthers shooters for the remainder of the first half, holding Astoin to four points in the second period and taking a 25-22 lead to the locker room.
After the half, though, the wheels fell off the cart for the Irish. They managed just seven points for the third period despite many open looks, while the Asotin shooters made the most of the opportunities they had and the Panthers took a 36-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Got to hand it to Asotin, they shot the lights out,” said Irish coach Greg Fazzari. “We didn’t shoot well, but that’s part of the progression of the season. Once some of those short shots start going in, we’ll build some confidence and turn that into wins.”
The Panthers continued to pile it on, as the DeSales cold streak continued and the Asotin lead stretched into double figures with two minutes left.
But in the final few minutes, DeSales' shots that couldn’t find the mark for so long finally began to drop.
In just two minutes, the Irish pulled what had been a 12-point deficit back to a more reasonable six.
The final shot from beyond the arc coincided with the final buzzer, leaving the Panthers the victor by three points.
“I was pleased, overall,” Fazzari said. “We intend to score more inside, and that’s something we still have to master. But we will get it done.”
The Irish travel to Richland this Saturday for a conference showdown with Liberty Christian at 7:30 p.m.
Irish 53, Panthers 56
DESALES (53) — Fruci 17, Holtzinger 12, Miedema 10, Worden 5, Lyford 4, Lesko 3
ASOTIN (56) — M. Nicholas 17, Renzelman 12, Denham 11, Heier 6, T. Nicholas 3, J. Overberg 3, Aldous 3, P. Overberg 2.
DeSales;13;12;7;19;—;53
Asotin;18;4;14;21;—;56
3-pt field goals — DeSales 6 (Fruci 3), Asotin 7 (Denham 2). Fouls — DeSales 19 (Lesko 4), Asotin 18 (T. Nicholas 4).